Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.