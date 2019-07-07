Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 17.51%. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
