Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 17.51%. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.