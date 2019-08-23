Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

Summary

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.