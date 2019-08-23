Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
Summary
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.