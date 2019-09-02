Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.90
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
