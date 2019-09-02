Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

Summary

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.