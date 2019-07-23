Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.80 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.