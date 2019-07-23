Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.80
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
