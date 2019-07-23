Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 38.10 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.