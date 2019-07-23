Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|38.10
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
