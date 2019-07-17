Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.