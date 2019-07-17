Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Summary
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
