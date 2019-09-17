Voxx International (VOXX) Stock Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Has Upped by $1.79 Billion Its Position; First Merchants Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 429,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50B, up from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.0596 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8304. About 7,574 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 68,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 144,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 6.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 135,478 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 13,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 12,174 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 21,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Lc owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 12,834 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 100,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 24,455 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 10,528 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 572,255 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 362,624 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 32,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kahn Brothers Group De reported 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX).

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voxx International Corporation Sets Date For Its Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results And Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VOXX International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Klipsch Speaker ‘The Three’ with the Google Assistant Built In Becomes Personal Assistant – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOXX International Is A Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 2.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.46M shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 286,481 were reported by Da Davidson. Albert D Mason owns 2,082 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 174,372 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,676 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 1.56 million shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.9% or 80,147 shares. Security National Trust Communications holds 46,885 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Counsel Lc New York has 2,501 shares. Asset One has 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dumont And Blake Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 23,616 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stock’s Recent Strength Doesn’t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com by 6,117 shares to 12,397 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (NASDAQ:CTSH).