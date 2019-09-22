Voxx International (VOXX) Stake Has Boosted by George Kaiser Family Foundation; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.45 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 19,875 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 248,234 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 12,240 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 139,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 7,300 shares. 536,628 were accumulated by Northern Trust. 13,800 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,275 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 556,607 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Mercantile Trust has 5,913 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 24,154 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” on September 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow plummets more than 600 points after Trump orders US manufacturers to leave China – CNBC” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company news for January 10, 2014 – Corporate Summary – NASDAQ” published on January 10, 2014, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Deep-Value Stocks Worth a Closer Look – GuruFocus.com” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VOXX International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.