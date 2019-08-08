Voxx International (VOXX) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Stake by $373.70 Million as Stock Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.41 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 3.10 million shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34B, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 41,010 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.33M shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 85,934 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,654 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 374,893 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 3,020 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 12,779 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp stated it has 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 14,688 are held by Td Asset Inc. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 75 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 510 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 12.42 million shares or 1.14% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,100 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 303 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 11,885 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 18,761 shares. Northern holds 58,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 87,102 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 13,984 shares in its portfolio. Carroll holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 9 shares. Moors Cabot reported 331,502 shares. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,534 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 138,018 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.