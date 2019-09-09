Voxx International (VOXX) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $1.76 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 billion, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 11,728 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 2,763 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 256,177 shares. First Personal Fin Service stated it has 1,614 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.06% or 7,287 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,900 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.19% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,474 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.7% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 88,884 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 22,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Starr stated it has 37,642 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% or 25,106 shares. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va has 0.11% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 5,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.