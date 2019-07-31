VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 4 0.25 N/A 0.01 597.86 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights VOXX International Corporation and Sypris Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% 0.7% 0.5% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

VOXX International Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VOXX International Corporation. Its rival Sypris Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VOXX International Corporation and Sypris Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 10.5%. About 9.49% of VOXX International Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18% are Sypris Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -1.41% -7% -20.89% -18.1% -22.5% 5.68% Sypris Solutions Inc. 4.06% -12.05% -13.65% -22.14% -33.11% 21.78%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation has weaker performance than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Summary

VOXX International Corporation beats Sypris Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.