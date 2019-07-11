VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 4 0.22 N/A 0.01 597.86 Standard Motor Products Inc. 48 0.89 N/A 2.68 17.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Standard Motor Products Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than VOXX International Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has VOXX International Corporation and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% 0.7% 0.5% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

VOXX International Corporation’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

VOXX International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Standard Motor Products Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Standard Motor Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VOXX International Corporation and Standard Motor Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 81.2% respectively. About 9.49% of VOXX International Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Standard Motor Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -1.41% -7% -20.89% -18.1% -22.5% 5.68% Standard Motor Products Inc. -2.97% -12.67% -9.29% -14.19% 8.66% -3.39%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation had bullish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors VOXX International Corporation.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.