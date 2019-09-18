VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Comparison side by side

As Auto Parts companies, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -1.91 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 15 0.07 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

VOXX International Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. From a competition point of view, Tenneco Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VOXX International Corporation. Its rival Tenneco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VOXX International Corporation and Tenneco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Tenneco Inc. is $12, which is potential -5.66% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VOXX International Corporation and Tenneco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 94.5% respectively. About 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Tenneco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation has 18.43% stronger performance while Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance.

Summary

Tenneco Inc. beats VOXX International Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.