VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Comparing side by side

Both VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -1.91 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 45 2.04 N/A 3.83 12.01

Table 1 demonstrates VOXX International Corporation and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that VOXX International Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VOXX International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. VOXX International Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation has stronger performance than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats VOXX International Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.