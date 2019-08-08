voxeljet AG (VJET) EPS Estimated At $-0.11; Nanometrics (NANO) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Nanometrics Inc (NANO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 79 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 61 cut down and sold their stakes in Nanometrics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 20.39 million shares, down from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nanometrics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 46 Increased: 59 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, voxeljet AG’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 35,176 shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) has declined 42.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500. Some Historical VJET News: 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 2.29 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Correct: Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.66; 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG QTRLY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED TO 44.9% FROM 34.9%; 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet Reaffirm Full Yr 2018 Guidance

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.28 million. The Company’s 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Systems and Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold voxeljet AG shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.30% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp invested in 46,946 shares. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 800 shares. Awm Inv Incorporated stated it has 2.79M shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Morgan Stanley stated it has 110,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp holds 0% or 36,433 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) for 90 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 2,394 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Com has 446,244 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 1.66 million shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated for 28,011 shares. Ima Wealth Inc. owns 107,679 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.85% invested in the company for 189,506 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,924 shares.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $709.84 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

