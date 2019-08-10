voxeljet AG (VJET) EPS Estimated At $-0.11; Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 6.18% above currents $93.99 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $103 Maintain

Analysts expect voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, voxeljet AG’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 14,485 shares traded. voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) has declined 42.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500. Some Historical VJET News: 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG QTRLY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED TO 44.9% FROM 34.9%; 29/03/2018 – Correct: Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.66; 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet Reaffirm Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 2.29 PER SHARE

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $68.81 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 16 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 694,547 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold voxeljet AG shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.30% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Incorporated holds 1.24% in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) or 2.79M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,433 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 90 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 100 shares. Citigroup accumulated 800 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 46,946 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.66 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 2,394 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 110,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.48% or 446,244 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading L P invested in 15,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 25,000 shares.