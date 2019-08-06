Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined While Gruss & Co Trimmed Stake by $376,875; Coastline Trust Co Has Increased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Valuation Declined

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09M shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 1.50M shares traded or 52.19% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loews invested in 0% or 6,012 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 163,257 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 233,400 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 27.67 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Blackrock has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 1,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 2.06M were accumulated by Lasalle Management. Cibc World owns 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 22,960 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 128,236 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 25,824 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). City Holdings has 81,440 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.50M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 307,590 shares. Fruth Mngmt accumulated 15,918 shares. Clean Yield invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc holds 65,518 shares. Hemenway Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 70,913 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crawford Counsel stated it has 373,105 shares. Karpas Strategies accumulated 0.18% or 7,216 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks holds 0.95% or 16,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 39.55 million shares.