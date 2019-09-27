Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Value Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 29,096 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 20,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 97.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 29,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 679 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 996,105 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Fincl Ser, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,493 shares. Lincoln invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer invested in 0.13% or 19,278 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 190,939 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 36,002 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 17,958 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.4% or 27,899 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 9,095 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,858 are held by Oakworth Capital. Stack Financial Mngmt Inc reported 1.35% stake. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc Cl A by 59,554 shares to 83,828 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,321 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank Corp invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Swiss Bankshares reported 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Dnb Asset As reported 18,891 shares. 3,723 were accumulated by American Investment. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Utah Retirement reported 44,707 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 52,324 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2,386 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 446,648 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,477 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.06% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price Michael F holds 0.9% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 108,000 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (Call) (NYSE:WAB) by 37,400 shares to 129,100 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS).