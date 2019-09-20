Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Cut Stake by $354,750 as Stock Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 85,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 5.28 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 01/05/2018 – The Northern California Chapter Of The Institute Of Classical Architecture & Art Announces The Winners Of The 2018 Julia Morgan; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7.9 FROM C$7.70; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.2% of Electro Scientific

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 132.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 10,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 7,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 900,931 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 8,115 shares to 18,463 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,791 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 86,867 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 6,812 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 241,350 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 19,978 shares. Whittier Trust has 671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 161,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 56,715 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Trust Na has 5,511 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price Michael F invested in 0.9% or 108,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 85 shares. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.2% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.00B for 9.03 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 188,201 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Junto LP holds 2.07M shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 180,520 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 487,698 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr has 56,136 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 65,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 932,797 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 15,549 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0.02% stake. Adirondack Trust invested in 0.14% or 4,532 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.42% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.75% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 126,324 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 24,075 shares to 42,855 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).