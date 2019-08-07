Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Stake; Ducommun Del (DCO) Shares Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Holding by $1.32 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 71,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 263,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 858,629 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 30,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,230 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 75,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 119,571 shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares to 46,940 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,565 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Barclays Public Limited owns 3,581 shares. Gabelli Funds reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). 12,010 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 56,846 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 17,425 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,225 shares. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.18% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 54,570 shares. Art Advsrs Limited reported 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 75,473 shares to 161,622 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 18,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).