Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Upped Its Position by $25.10 Million; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Decreased Mdlz (MDLZ) Holding by $7.96 Million as Stock Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.09 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Declares Quarterly $.66 Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado cashes out – requiem for NYC retail real estate? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $146.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN) by 9,130 shares to 34,030 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mondelez And iShares Silver Trust – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

