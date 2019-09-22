Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Gruss & Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.72 Million as Valuation Declined; Yakira Capital Management Upped Mbt Finl (MBTF) Holding by $481,910

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $962,000, down from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 4.94M shares traded or 298.72% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17,200 shares to 9,469 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 17,500 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 86,097 shares stake. Lincoln Corporation has 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,563 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 479 shares. 2.06 million are owned by Patriot Financial Prns Gru Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley owns 35,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 117,954 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 93,640 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.88M are held by Castle Creek Ptnrs Iv Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life The holds 16,536 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 37,151 shares. Css Ltd Co Il stated it has 3,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 86,480 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.