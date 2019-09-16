Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Lowered Stake; Barton Investment Management Has Raised Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $962,000, down from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 620,007 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 715,594 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares to 536,678 shares, valued at $197.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,123 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 22,762 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 3.82M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsr accumulated 2 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 35,004 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Republic has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 475,121 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Texas Yale has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 80,957 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. 21,490 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. New Jersey-based Landscape Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gruss And Company accumulated 15,000 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 136,490 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

