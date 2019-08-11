Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $763,398 as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Coastline Trust Co Increased Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 31,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 43,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.35 million shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

