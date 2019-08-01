Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined; Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased Its Equifax (EFX) Position as Share Value Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 8,598 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 362,731 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, down from 371,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 20,021 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.05% or 256,720 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 9,880 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). United Capital Fin Advisers Lc stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 6.00M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Axa invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Roundview Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 9,755 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 14,222 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 4,600 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Citadel Advsrs holds 276,385 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) by 515,000 shares to 665,000 shares, valued at $34.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc (Call) by 65,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,850 shares to 33,090 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.97 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

