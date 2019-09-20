Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Market Value Declined While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Gsv Cap (Call) (GSVC) by $327,000

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Gsv Cap Corp (Call) (GSVC) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $768,000, down from 174,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Gsv Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 13/03/2018 GSV Capital 4Q Net Investment Loss 17 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 19,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 1.46M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,012 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 161,720 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & invested in 13,827 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,978 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 229,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc owns 2.74 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,552 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 25,963 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Utah Retirement stated it has 44,707 shares. 447,100 are held by Asset One.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 19,147 shares to 297,713 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 32,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.44M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (Call) (NYSE:AWR) by 15,600 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 207,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold GSVC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 9.41% less from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 12,263 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 152,143 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 7,240 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 25,050 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 401,759 shares or 0.85% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.68M shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). 20,175 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc owns 18,850 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Comm Mn has 0% invested in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 535,527 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 375 shares.