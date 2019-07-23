Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding Has Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory Llc; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Hrt Financial Decreased Its Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 132.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 897,379 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 90.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 95,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 105,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 784,931 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,843 shares to 13,950 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 126,744 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hsbc Plc reported 13,266 shares stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank stated it has 17,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc has 0.03% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 126,900 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 381,192 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 138,073 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 127,365 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 201,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barnett And Company owns 1,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 15 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 19,735 shares. Citadel Lc reported 114,911 shares. Alpine Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Don’t Sell This 10.2%-Yielding BDC Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) CEO John Barry on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corp.: 10.6% Covered Yield And 26% Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.38M for 8.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado cashes out – requiem for NYC retail real estate? – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US property trust Vornado challenges Arcadia’s restructuring plan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Names Haim Chera Executive Vice President – Head of Retail – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 31,014 shares to 48,443 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,991 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).