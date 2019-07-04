Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holder Gruss & Co Has Lowered Its Holding; Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Market Value Declined While Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed by $425,124 Its Holding

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 361,595 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 30,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,358 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 42,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 122,395 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SEM’s profit will be $47.38 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,041 shares to 6,153 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 318,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Leuthold Gru Lc holds 203,839 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 84,051 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 84,885 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 95,728 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 41,931 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 6,379 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 156,188 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 14,155 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 39,656 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $183.89M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

