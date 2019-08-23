Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holder Gruss & Co Cut Stake by $376,875 as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Stake by $340,215

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 497,153 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 5.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Increases and Extends One of its Two Revolving Credit Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 362,088 shares. Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership has invested 6.5% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 297,771 shares. Family Firm Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 127,307 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 248,107 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 362,731 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 6.00 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Aew Mgmt Lp has 414,238 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sector Pension Inv Board has 313,663 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 276,385 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0% or 4,082 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Glob Mngmt holds 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 75,831 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.65% or 26,827 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.83% or 8,813 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department invested in 13,849 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc invested in 1.05% or 426,122 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 4,710 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,741 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 14,946 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 1.17 million shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 1.19 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendley invested 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Two Sigma Lc invested in 0.02% or 19,802 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.