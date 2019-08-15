Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holder Aviva Plc Has Increased Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Value Declined; Sterling Investment Management Holding In Chevron New (CVX) Was Has Increased

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 29,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 94,014 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 64,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 1.11 million shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 6,106 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company owns 581,227 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 207,391 were accumulated by Private Mngmt Grp Inc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 362,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 7,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 233,400 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity invested in 0.26% or 704,137 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 20,147 shares. Moreover, Landscape Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 16,519 shares. Amp Limited invested in 216,349 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,797 shares to 456,982 shares, valued at $107.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,878 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery owns 72,804 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0.58% or 4.74 million shares. Portland Glob Advsrs, a Maine-based fund reported 3,123 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6,587 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Tru Mi accumulated 0.39% or 9,929 shares. Axa holds 549,986 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 61,450 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny. 23,753 are held by Private Wealth. Moreover, Ca has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Weatherstone, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management invested in 0.63% or 15,619 shares. Research Management Communication holds 56,192 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 8.71M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 45,094 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 29,339 shares.