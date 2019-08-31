Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

We will be comparing the differences between Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.36 N/A 3.05 21.07 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 28.08 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vornado Realty Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta means Vornado Realty Trust’s volatility is 4.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Vornado Realty Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.07% for Vornado Realty Trust with consensus target price of $72.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares and 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares. Competitively, 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust has 3.69% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.