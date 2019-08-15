Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Its Stake by $381,900; At&T (T) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Stake by $371,008

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 11,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 138,256 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 126,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 115,248 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 120,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 1.11M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burney has 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 218,832 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr reported 3.75M shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.26% or 17,200 shares. Kansas-based Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Inv Corp stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burke Herbert Savings Bank Tru invested in 31,332 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,007 shares. M Kraus And reported 0.21% stake. First Retail Bank invested in 0.44% or 192,554 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 97,115 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Live Your Vision Lc accumulated 2,261 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security reported 92,446 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 84,692 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability owns 787,993 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 23,810 shares to 244,728 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 29,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,189 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

