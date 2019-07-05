Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding Has Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Benin Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 43,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 414,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 371,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 361,595 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 353,080 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.23M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt invested in 1.24% or 67,371 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.03 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 133,903 shares. Todd Asset Lc owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,342 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 33,748 shares. 949,630 are owned by Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cim Lc reported 5,977 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Charter Trust holds 2.23% or 230,680 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,584 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $8.10 million activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 648,600 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $73.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 718 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited reported 39,951 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Cna Financial has invested 0.72% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bb&T Corp stated it has 9,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Street has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Asset Mgmt One Com holds 448,573 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 19,708 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd reported 7,282 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp stated it has 3,153 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 18,025 shares in its portfolio.

