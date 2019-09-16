Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; Victory Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $11.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 25,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 137,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, down from 163,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 508,171 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 57,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 155,702 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, up from 98,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $206.53. About 790,815 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,433 shares to 67,845 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Transfer of a 45.4% Common Equity Interest In Its Upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square Retail Portfolio at a Valuation of $5.556 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Releases 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.88 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 86,867 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 23 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 56,760 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 36,289 shares. Fort Washington Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Guggenheim Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 28,366 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 9,044 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Gru has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 1.16% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 411,739 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 23,156 shares. Gideon Cap invested in 11,856 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.01 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Haverford Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 1,508 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital World Investors has 35.15M shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 2,199 shares stake. Stephens Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 576 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 0.73% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 82,488 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 3,622 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 129 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wade G W & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

