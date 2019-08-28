Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $2.89 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Market Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 43,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 371,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 624,835 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.70 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1,331 shares. 4,318 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Ci Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 279,304 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 2,090 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 10,051 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 115,248 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Financial Bank Of America De reported 588,689 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). American Investment Ser Inc holds 0.08% or 3,723 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6.00 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Releases 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’ll Take Manhattan… And Vornado – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Q1 helped by gains, hurt by accelerated vesting cost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 219,500 shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $152.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA) by 150,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,005 are owned by Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Private Tru Na accumulated 7,761 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Family Mgmt invested in 26,136 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 12.80M were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund owns 11,303 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 142,249 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 6.27M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability reported 966 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,639 shares. First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 10,394 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Putnam Invests has 0.39% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.19M shares. Country Trust Savings Bank reported 2,000 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 502 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).