Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.71 N/A 3.05 21.07 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.72 N/A 0.94 17.78

Demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Urban Edge Properties seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vornado Realty Trust. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Urban Edge Properties has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Vornado Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Vornado Realty Trust’s average target price is $72.33, while its potential upside is 13.71%. Meanwhile, Urban Edge Properties’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 1.27%. The data provided earlier shows that Vornado Realty Trust appears more favorable than Urban Edge Properties, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vornado Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust has stronger performance than Urban Edge Properties

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vornado Realty Trust beats Urban Edge Properties.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.