Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.34 N/A 3.05 21.07 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.11 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vornado Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Vornado Realty Trust is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Vornado Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Vornado Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 19.07% and an $72 average target price. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 20.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vornado Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 75.3%. Insiders owned 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust was less bullish than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.