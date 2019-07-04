Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vornado Realty Trust has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vornado Realty Trust and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vornado Realty Trust and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust N/A 67 21.87 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Vornado Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Vornado Realty Trust is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vornado Realty Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust has weaker performance than Vornado Realty Trust’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Vornado Realty Trust’s rivals are 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Vornado Realty Trust’s peers beat Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.