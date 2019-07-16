Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) Comparing side by side

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.71 N/A 3.05 21.87 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.31 N/A 0.39 38.65

Demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vornado Realty Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.42% for Vornado Realty Trust with consensus price target of $73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vornado Realty Trust and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.6% and 1.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 5 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.