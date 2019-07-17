Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) Contrasting side by side

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.70 N/A 3.05 21.87 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.78 N/A 2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vornado Realty Trust’s consensus target price is $73, while its potential upside is 11.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vornado Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 0% respectively. About 1.8% of Vornado Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Vornado Realty Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.