Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Comparison side by side

Both Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.64 N/A 3.05 21.87 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -36.82 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vornado Realty Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Vornado Realty Trust has a 11.40% upside potential and an average target price of $73. On the other hand, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s potential upside is 3.90% and its average target price is $4. The information presented earlier suggests that Vornado Realty Trust looks more robust than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares and 54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 9 of the 9 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.