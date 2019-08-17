Vontobel Asset Management Upped Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Share Value Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Symantec (SYMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 135,880 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.53M, up from 132,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 558,456 shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Symantec Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom Bets $10.7 Billion on Security and Synergy – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

