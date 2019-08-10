Vontobel Asset Management Upped Stake in Amphenol New (APH) by $1.06 Million; As Crown Castle Int (CCI) Market Value Rose, Bb&T Has Boosted Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 399,285 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 388,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Int (CCI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 3,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 163,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 159,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 3,866 shares to 187,334 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 24,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,488 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 240,031 shares to 251,050 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.