Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Market Value Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Raised Its Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 85,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 515,271 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 429,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 78,106 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 1.33 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 54,867 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $173.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 514,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares to 173,228 shares, valued at $46.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93 million for 11.33 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

