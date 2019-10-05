Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased By $14.82 Million Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 15.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 24,257 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 129,196 shares with $79.04 million value, down from 153,453 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $27.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $559.22. About 242,004 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 134,634 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 4.86M shares with $246.10 million value, down from 5.00 million last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $11.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 202,942 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $245.96M for 12.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 6.30% above currents $50.8 stock price. BanColombia had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1,893 shares to 2.93M valued at $525.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 490,323 shares and now owns 4.98 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $969,100 for 6990.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,010 shares to 233,136 valued at $441.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 189,573 shares and now owns 975,217 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.