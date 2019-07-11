Vontobel Asset Management Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Boosted by $194.42 Million as Market Value Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $4.16 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 264.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.58 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.38 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 6.87 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $298.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Intl Investors Lc De invested 1.31% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 29,579 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin has 686,006 shares. Dorsal Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 4.84% or 300,000 shares. Telemus Llc holds 0.11% or 6,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 245,274 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3,206 are owned by Brinker. 3,139 are held by Css Ltd Llc Il. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 103,877 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 150,000 were reported by Miura Global Ltd Llc. Blair William Co Il owns 72,180 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 23,818 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. $6.17 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. Shares for $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. On Friday, February 1 MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,397 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,203 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.