Vontobel Asset Management Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Has Decreased by $26.98 Million as Stock Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose While Harvest Management Has Cut Its Holding by $364,000

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 325,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 703,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.45M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 590,115 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,359 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 182,289 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest accumulated 4,273 shares. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 191,936 shares. Stifel Financial owns 33,759 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Limited Liability owns 7.50 million shares. Scotia Capital holds 1,237 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 120 shares stake. Westfield Cap Mgmt Co LP owns 60,656 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability invested in 3,764 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Art Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,400 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 125,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability owns 348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,200 shares. Maverick reported 1.09% stake. First Manhattan stated it has 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thomasville Bancshares invested 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,011 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Checchi Advisers reported 4,678 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.89 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 54,276 shares. Cook And Bynum Management Ltd Liability Company holds 38.33% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 762,997 shares.

