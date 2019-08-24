Vontobel Asset Management Raised Nike (NKE) Position by $27.02 Million; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder First American Bank Lowered Its Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 314,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.52M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC

First American Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 14,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 177,443 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 192,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,722 shares to 184,973 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 160,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,291 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 13,961 shares stake. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 138,621 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 18,711 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated reported 1.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisor Limited Liability owns 37,953 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 72,736 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 203,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has 409 shares. Highland Capital LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 34,171 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 37,875 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 24,195 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 3,918 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price by 9,227 shares to 140,413 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.