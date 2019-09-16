Vontobel Asset Management Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Raised by $23.13 Million; Bb&T Decreased Its Broadridge (BR) Holding by $1.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 14,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 192,849 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 207,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 358,703 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 229,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 498,926 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52 million, up from 269,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 14.48M shares stake. Parsons Management Ri reported 0.38% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 41,694 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates invested in 0.72% or 19,050 shares. Hm Payson has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa owns 163,499 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.28% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 49,336 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 242,182 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 40,633 shares. Synovus holds 402 shares. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 2,304 shares stake. 101 were reported by First Personal Service. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 231,149 shares stake.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.42M for 42.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VMBS) by 53,967 shares to 110,842 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe System Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer National (NYSE:PXD).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.70 million shares to 155.81M shares, valued at $725.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,856 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 14,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 27,240 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.34% or 343,231 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hightower Ltd Co holds 8,074 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 63,811 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 59,091 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 4,943 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 449,726 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 3,062 shares. New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). South Dakota Council stated it has 5,500 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).